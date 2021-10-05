Man charged with killing Philadelphia hospital co-worker, wounding police

PHILADELPHIA — A man faced murder and other charges Tuesday in the shooting death of a colleague at the Philadelphia hospital where they both worked and the subsequent wounding of two officers in an exchange of gunfire near a school.

Stacey Hayes, 55, was charged with murder, attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, assault on law enforcement, firearms crimes and related offenses in the attack that killed Anrae James, 43, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in downtown Philadelphia, police said.

It’s unclear whether Hayes has an attorney who could respond to the charges; telephone numbers listed in his name weren’t functioning Tuesday.

Hayes was wearing scrubs when he shot James, of suburban Elkins Park, on the ninth floor of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital just after midnight Sunday, authorities allege. James, a nursing assistant, was pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. Early media reports said Hayes was a nurse or nursing assistant, but the hospital has not confirmed his job description.

The gunman fled in a box truck, and just before 1:30 a.m. Monday police responded to a report of gunfire in west Philadelphia's Parkside neighborhood near the School of the Future on the edge of Fairmount Park.