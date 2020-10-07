Man, 20, dead after shooting at mall near Pittsburgh

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Authorities say a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a western Pennsylvania shopping mall.

Allegheny County police say officers dispatched to the Monroeville Mall shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday found a 20-year-old man shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name wasn't immediately released.

Mall spokesperson Stacey Keating of CBL Properties called the shooting a “targeted incident" that didn't prompt an evacuation of the property. Police said homicide detectives are investigating, and the evidence indicated the shooting followed an argument and the victim wasn't “randomly targeted."

Ashley Kapalka, 25, told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that she and her friend and their children were walking out of the mall when they saw an argument between two men, one of whom was armed. She said their group ran to her car but then heard two gunshots and saw a man try to run but fall to the ground.

No arrests were immediately reported. Anyone with information was asked to call county police.