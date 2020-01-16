Make this the year you stop wasting food (and money)

Did you buy an ingredient you never used? More planning before shopping could help. Did you forget about leftovers or produce that's gone bad? StopWaste's 10-Minute Fridge Reality Check recommends designating part of the fridge to food that's quick to spoil. Label that section with an "Eat This First" sign.

During your cleanout, you may realize some foods on death row still have some life in them. Foods past their "sell-by" or "use-by" dates may still be safe, and wilted produce could still be cooked. (More on that later.)

While you're in the fridge, Bartholomew recommends checking its temperature. A temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below will keep foods safe, according to the Food and Drug Administration, which recommends using a freestanding appliance thermometer. (You can find these in many stores and online for under $10.) Freezers should be at 0 degrees.

Plan before shopping