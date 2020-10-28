Luzerne County will evaluate discarded military ballots

HARRISBURG — Nine military ballots that authorities said were mistakenly discarded by a contracted elections worker in a northeastern Pennsylvania county have been linked to specific voters and can be considered for counting in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Luzerne County Manager David Pedri said the ballot envelopes contained identifying information that enabled officials to figure out who cast them. The ballots will not automatically be tabulated, however. Pedri said the local elections board will give them “close and careful consideration" to make sure they are filled out properly.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, whose office oversees voting in Pennsylvania, described the discarded ballots as a “bad error” but not a matter of intentional fraud. A spokeswoman for Boockvar said the Department of State has since provided training for Luzerne County workers about how to open election mail.

President Donald Trump has several times brought up the nine ballots in Luzerne County, which is in a part of the state that he and Democratic candidate Joe Biden are heavily contesting. Trump has said he would lose Pennsylvania only if the election there is rigged against him, while Democrats counter that his campaign is trying to disenfranchise voters.