Luzerne County casino hosts mass testing site

A Luzerne County sheriff's deputy directs a driver at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre for COVID-19 testing. Testing on Tuesday was limited to first responders, health care workers and those 65 years or older.

 DAVE SCHERBENCO, Citizens Voice

A new mass testing site in hard-hit northeastern Pennsylvania tested 126 people for the virus in its first two days of operation, health officials said Wednesday.

The drive-thru testing site is for health care workers and first responders with symptoms of COVID-19, and symptomatic people ages 65 and older. The site is in the parking lot of the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, outside Wilkes-Barre.

Several counties in northeastern Pennsylvania, including Lehigh, Monroe and Luzerne — where the testing site is — have some of highest rates of infection in the state.

