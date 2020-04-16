Local and state coronavirus roundup

Berks County sounds alarm
A sharp rise in coronavirus cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals in Berks County, officials said Thursday.
Tower Health’s Reading Hospital and Penn State Health St. Joseph released a model that shows a looming shortage of regular hospital beds and ICU beds. Hospital officials said they are working to avoid that worst-case scenario by creating additional bed capacity, adding staff and procuring supplies.
The hospital executives took part in a news conference arranged by the Berks County commissioners.
Board chairman Christian Leinbach said virus cases are rising at a sharper rate in Berks than in neighboring counties. He chided Berks residents and businesses for failing to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
“The numbers are bleak in Berks County,” Leinbach said. “We are not doing well. Businesses and individuals are not doing enough of the basic things, like wearing a mask.”
More than 1,400 Berks County residents have tested positive for the virus, according to the state health department. Leinbach, citing data from the coroner’s office, said 52 have died.
Wolf joins call for more federal aid
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf has written to President Donald Trump to back calls from other governors for another $500 billion in federal aid for states fighting the spread of the coronavirus, warning that his office is projecting a budget deficit of up to $5 billion.
The letter, dated Wednesday, was issued with two other Democratic governors, Tony Evers of Wisconsin and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.
Trump won all three states narrowly in 2016, states that had long backed Democrats in presidential contests.
In the letter, they acknowledge that the federal government is making an initial $71 billion available to meet some immediate cash flow needs of state and local governments.
But, they write, "the magnitude of the crushing economic impact this virus has had on our states and residents cannot be overstated."
In Pennsylvania, Wolf said the projected deficit ranging between $4.5 billion and $5 billion will make it incredibly difficult to focus the state's efforts on supporting workers and businesses as it attempts to rebuild its economy.
Over the weekend, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York issued a call for the additional $500 billion. Hogan is chairman of the National Governors Association and Cuomo is the vice chair.
TSA allows sanitizers, wipes
Even though few people are likely taking to the skies during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Transportation Security Administration is providing tips for safe travel.
With many people turning to hand sanitizers and anti-bacterial wipes — if they can find it — the TSA said they are currently allowing one liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces, per passenger in carry-on bags until further notice. Usually, no containers larger than 3.4 ounces were permitted through the security checkpoint. All other liquids, gels and aerosols must fit the previous requirement.
Individually packaged and even jumbo containers of anti-bacterial wipes are also allowed on carry-on or checked luggage.
With Gov. Tom Wolf calling for residents to wear masks when outdoors, TSA said it will allow people to continue to wear masks through security, though TSA may ask travelers to adjust their mask to visually confirm their identity when checking travel documents.
Travelers are also encouraged to wash their hands before and after going through the security screening process given how often baggage changes hands.
TSA also said that licenses or identifications that expired on or after March 1 can still be used as acceptable identification at the checkpoint since residents may not have been able to renew them during the pandemic. TSA will continue accepting such documents a year after expiration or 60 days after the duration of the emergency, whichever is longer.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security also previously announced the extension to obtain a Real ID-compliant driver's license, with that deadline now Oct. 1, 2021.
Staff and wire reports
