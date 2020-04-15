Local and state coronavirus roundup

Wolf mandates masks at businesses
HARRISBURG — Going to a Pennsylvania business that remains open during the pandemic? Be prepared to wear a mask. That goes for workers, too.
Many commercial buildings that serve the public will be required to make sure customers wear masks — and deny entry to anyone who refuses — under an order signed Wednesday by the state health secretary.
Employees will also have to wear face coverings, including those who work in warehouses, manufacturing facilities and other places that remain in business but aren’t open to the public.
The mask mandate was included in a wide-ranging order that will govern many aspects of how a business operates — from how it arranges its break room to how many patrons it can allow inside at any one time — as the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf confronts a pandemic that has killed at least 647 in Pennsylvania and sickened thousands more.
Wolf said the latest order is meant to protect supermarket cashiers, power plant operators and other critical workers who can't stay home and are at heightened risk of contracting the virus.
“Our essential workers have stepped up to the plate and are keeping us safe, healthy, fed and sheltered during this time, and we all need to thank them (by) doing everything we can to prevent ourselves from spreading the virus to them,” he said at a video news conference.
Wolf is ratcheting up pressure on retailers, warehouses and other establishments to enforce social distancing guidelines and minimize the spread of the new coronavirus just as majority Republicans in the state Legislature seek to ease his administration’s shutdown of businesses it doesn’t consider “life sustaining.”
Wolf previously closed schools and nonessential businesses and ordered people to stay home.
Geisinger extends hold on elective procedures
Geisinger on Tuesday announced it will extend its hold on performing elective, nonurgent procedures through May 31, though that end date is subject to change based on the progression of the coronavirus.
The health system, which owns Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital, said patients will be contacted if they have an appointment or procedure that needs to be rescheduled. In some cases, another care option may be offered.
Geisinger also said that more than 1,600 of its physicians are set up to perform telemedicine visits, with appointments available in primary care and more than 70 specialties. Patients who have an upcoming appointment can contact their doctor's office directly, and telehealth services are available to Geisinger Health Plan members at no cost through June 15, with other insurers also waiving co-pays for this service.
Prisons releasing inmates
The state prison system is releasing inmates in an effort to contain the virus.
Eight inmates were in the first group slated for release Wednesday. Gov. Tom Wolf had previously authorized the early release of as many as 1,800 inmates under his reprieve authority.
“I’m a little slammed right now,” said Corrections Secretary John Wetzel, who is personally reviewing each inmate proposed for release.
The Department of Corrections posted the names of the inmates to be released and the counties they are going back to. Inmates will be confined to their homes or sent to halfway houses.
Pennsylvania’s state prisons hold about 44,000 inmates. The department said 23 employees and 17 inmates have so far tested positive for the virus, with one death from COVID-19.
The dead inmate was identified as a client of the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, a legal group that works to exonerate people who say they were wrongly convicted.
Rudolph Sutton, 67, an inmate at Phoenix state prison in Montgomery County, died April 8. He was serving a life sentence for murder. He was among 14 inmates at Phoenix who contracted the virus, according to the Wolf administration.
“As an innocent man who served 30 years for a crime he did not commit, his tragic death underscores the urgent need for the governor, the Department of Corrections, the Legislature, and the courts to act quickly so that another factually innocent person does not risk death in prison due to COVID-19," Nilam Sanghvi, legal director of the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, said in a written statement.
Under the Wolf administration's plan, inmates serving time for nonviolent offenses and who are within months of their scheduled release are eligible for reprieve. The Corrections Department said it is seeking input from judges and prosecutors, and not all eligible inmates will be released. Wetzel said it's unclear how long the process will take.
The prison system has largely kept inmates to their cells since late March.
Tax enforcement eased during pandemic
The Wolf administration said it's easing up on tax enforcement during the pandemic.
The Department of Revenue said it will pause payments on existing payment plans on request; offer flexible terms for new payment plans; suspend or reduce automatic enforcement of liens, wage garnishments and use of private collection agencies; and take other steps to offer relief to individual and business taxpayers.
The measures will last through at least July 15, the agency said Wednesday.
The Department of Revenue previously extended the deadline for taxpayers to file their 2019 Pennsylvania personal income tax returns from April 15 to July 15.
Geisinger creates fund to aid employees
Geisinger on Wednesday announced that its CEO, Dr. Jaewon Ryu, and his executive leadership team will take a temporary pay reduction and donate the funds to a newly created employee emergency assistance fund.
The health system said Ryu will take a 30% pay reduction while the leadership team will take a 20% reduction. The reductions will supply about $250,000 per month to a fund accessible to employees facing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic.
Geisinger said more details about the application process to access the funds will be announced soon.
“The COVID-19 crisis is not only a public health crisis; it is also an economic crisis caused by the necessary temporary shutdown of our society,” Ryu said. “While funds from this compensation reduction could help Geisinger’s expected budget challenges, in recognition of the hardships faced by some of our employees at this time, the leadership team and I felt it was more appropriate to use the funds to create this new employee emergency assistance fund.”
Work at Shell plant top resume
Several hundred workers are heading back to Shell’s massive manufacturing complex in western Pennsylvania.
Shell, under pressure from state and local officials, announced in mid-March that it was suspending construction at the soon-to-be-completed ethane cracker plant in Monaca that will turn the area’s vast natural gas deposits into plastics.
Fewer than 300 workers had remained on site to do maintenance work. Shell said Wednesday it will have about 500 people at the site by next week after receiving word from the state that the “repair, preservation and maintenance” work it has been doing didn’t require a waiver.
The company said it will adhere to state and federal social distancing guidelines.
Staff and wire reports
