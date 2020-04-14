Local and state coronavirus roundup

House OKs business bill
A Republican proposal to force the governor to adopt new rules that would allow far more businesses to open during the COVID-19 pandemic moved ahead in the Legislature on Tuesday.
The bill would direct Gov. Tom Wolf to develop a system based on guidance for businesses from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and on an advisory memo on the topic sent out late last month by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Wolf closed businesses deemed not essential to sustaining life about a month ago and subsequently set up a review system for those who wanted permission to reopen.
Majority Republican members argued the Wolf administration’s approach has been inconsistent, unfair and difficult to understand. They said there are businesses that can safely operate and should.
But Democrats countered that loosening the shutdown, in place for about a month, would cause more infections and may overwhelm the health care system.
The House voted to send the proposal to the Senate, 107-95, with every Democrat and two Republicans opposed to it.
Wolf said in a call with reporters that he would withhold judgment on reopening legislation until he sees details, but he acknowledged there are differences over the best approach.
Ohio cracks down on liquor sales
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday said liquor sales in six Ohio counties would be restricted to people with valid Ohio ID or proof that they work in Ohio for an essential business.
The governor cited the decision of Pennsylvania to close its liquor stores on March 17, followed by the decision earlier this month by several county health boards in northern West Virginia to limit liquor sales to state residents only, out of fears of an influx of out-of-state residents.
Four of the six counties border Pennsylvania; three border West Virginia.
DeWine said those moves then pushed out-of-state people into Ohio. DeWine called his restriction a “work in progress” and said that if additional counties have a significant influx of customers from out of state, he’ll take additional action.
Staff and wire reports
