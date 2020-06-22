LNG shipments by rail approved in US amid pipeline battles

The Sierra Club accused the Trump administration of “selling the country out to the fossil fuel industry” for dangerous shipments that will travel past homes, schools, businesses and environmentally sensitive areas.

“This new rule has major impacts on rail safety because the dangers of a possible derailment, spill, or explosion would be catastrophic," Jeff Tittel, director of the New Jersey Sierra Club, said in a statement. “This is an accident waiting to happen.”

Some of New Jersey's train tracks are a century old or more and aren’t designed to handle such dangerous cargo,” Tittel said.

The protesting states included Pennsylvania and New Jersey, where the Trump administration issued a special permit in December to ship LNG by rail from northern Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale natural gas fields to a yet-to-be-built storage terminal at a former explosives plant in New Jersey, along the Delaware River near Philadelphia.

From there, the LNG is expected to be exported to foreign markets for electricity production, although the applicant, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, has told federal regulators that some domestic industrial use is possible.

The states had argued that the trains will share tracks with passenger trains and travel through congested areas.