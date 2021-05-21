 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Little change in Pennsylvania jobless rate, payroll in April
0 comments

Little change in Pennsylvania jobless rate, payroll in April

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PA Dept of Labor and Industry Logo

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate and payrolls remained virtually the same in April, according to state figures released Friday.

The figures come out as employers report that they are struggling to find workers to hire.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point to 7.4%, the state Department of Labor and Industry said.

That was more than a whole point above the national rate of 6.1% in April.

In a survey of households, the labor force remained virtually the same in April, at just below 6.34 million, as the number of employed fell by 2,000 and the number of unemployed rose by 4,000. The state hit a record-high labor force of almost 6.6 million just before the pandemic hit.

In a separate survey of employers, payrolls in Pennsylvania slid in April by 4,400, to below 5.67 million.

Pennsylvania has regained about 60% of the 1.1 million jobs lost in the pandemic. It hit a record high for payrolls of 6.1 million just before the pandemic hit, according to state figures.

The construction and financial services sector led the gainers, while the trade, transportation and utilities sector and professional and business services sectors lost the most jobs.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

More states moving to digital IDs
State

More states moving to digital IDs

SALT LAKE CITY — The card that millions of people use to prove their identity to everyone from police officers to liquor store owners may soon be a thing of the past as a growing number of states develop digital driver's licenses.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News