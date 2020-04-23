Liquor stores process about 25,000 curbside orders this week in Pennsylvania
Fine Wine & Good Spirits 1

Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores are closed across Pennsylvania to help combat COVID-19.

Pennsylvania’s state-owned liquor stores have processed about 25,000 curbside orders since that program began on Monday, for sales totaling about $2.3 million, the agency said.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said Thursday that its online order system also continues to expand its reach, from about 4,000 orders a day last week to more than 33,000 daily since Saturday, with five-day sales of more than $3 million.

More than 100 of the agency’s nearly 600 stores are filling online orders for delivery as well as curbside orders by appointment.

The online ordering system has been able to meet just a fraction of the public demand in Pennsylvania, where the stores retail nearly all hard liquor and much of the wine. Before the COVID-19 shutdown, the liquor stores handled about 180,000 transactions a day.

