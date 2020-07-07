Lightning strike leaves 2 men dead, 2 people injured in Bradford County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRANVILLE, Pa. — Severe thunderstorms sparked lightning that struck four people in a northern Pennsylvania community, killing two men and injuring two other people, authorities said.

The strike occurred around 2 p.m. Monday in Granville. The Bradford County Coroner's office said all four victims were struck while they were under a large tree stand in an open field.

The two men killed were pronounced dead shortly after they were struck, authorities said. The two injured people were taken to hospitals, but further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

The names of the four victims have not been released.

The severe storms that roared through the region brought lightning, heavy rains and gusty winds that also knocked down trees, flooded roads and caused some power outages.

