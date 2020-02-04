Life term appeal by man who says he was a minor is rejected in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE — A judge has denied the appeal of a man convicted of a 1992 murder in northeastern Pennsylvania who challenged his life sentence on the grounds that he believes he was a minor at the time of the crime because the age of children is calculated differently in his birth country.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael Vough said defendant Todd Hyung-Rae Tarselli wasn't able to prove he was under 18 at the time of the homicide and to argue otherwise would require “speculation, guess or conjecture."

Tarselli has been serving a life term in the killing of 17-year-old Mark Bunchalk during a robbery at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Hazleton. Authorities said he shot the victim nine times and strangled him with a phone cord before fleeing with a little over $1,000.

Tarselli argued in Luzerne County Court that he believes he was 17 rather than 18 because he was adopted at a young age from South Korea, and age is calculated differently there. He said he learned from a television documentary in prison that in Korea, babies are considered a year old on the day they are born, and the age is raised each New Year's Day. As a result, the defense argues, children in Korea will describe themselves as being a year or even two older than children in Western countries.