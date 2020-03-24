Lehigh County attorney accused of $2.7 million investment fraud scheme

Federal authorities have charged a Pennsylvania attorney with bilking his law clients out of more than $2.7 million in an investment fraud scheme.

The U.S. attorney's office said Tuesday that Todd Lahr, 60, of Nazareth, is charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud for a scheme prosecutors allege operated from 2012 through 2019.

Authorities said the Allentown attorney told investors that their money would go into a variety of business opportunities, most prominently a Papua New Guinea mining operation, that didn't exist. Authorities allege that he used the money for such things as his mortgage, his child's school tuition, utility bills and other personal debt

A message seeking comment was sent Tuesday to a federal public defender representing Lahr.

