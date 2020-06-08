Legislators commandeer House to demand action on policing

Several House Republicans appeared to be kneeling and others praying while seated. Under special rules passed to cope with the pandemic, members do not have to be in the Capitol to vote, and attendance was spotty.

“We debate many issues in this body,” said Rep. Austin Davis, D-Allegheny. “Many of them are complex, but this is a simple one. You’re either for accountability or you’re not. You’re either for saving lives, or you’re not.”

Rep. Russ Diamond, R-Lebanon, said he and some of his fellow Republicans were unhappy about the protest.

“The way to get 19 bills heard is to draft them properly, bring them before the House and hold a majority,” Diamond said.

House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny, took the microphone and said the protesters were raising legitimate issues.

“We live in challenging times,” Turzai said, describing himself as a 60-year-old white man. “I understand silence is not the answer for what is happening.”

Republicans hold a sizable majority in the House, giving them ample tools to prevent action on any bills, and they have shown no interest this session on Democratic-sponsored proposals to reform police.