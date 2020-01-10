HARRISBURG — A Lebanon County cow named Envy won the Supreme Champion Dairy Cow award Friday at the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
The three-year-old Jersey owned by Jill and Andrew Dice of Fredericksburg beat 245 other cows to win the top cow award on the seventh day of Farm Show. The show ends at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Judges spent the day evaluating all the cows, eventually selecting seven breed champions. These champions then competed for Supreme Champion honors by lumbering into the Equine Arena with their owner
The competition began with the traditional parade of the Grand Champions with their owners or exhibitors around the Equine Arena. The cows meandered slowly in a circle as the judges evaluated them
When the judges announced their decision, the arena erupted in cheers. State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and some dairy princesses gave the Dices a purple and gold banner.
Envy took the news calmly while her owners beamed.
The Dices are no stranger in the winner’s circle, having won Supreme Champion Dairy Cow honors for their Holsteins twice before.
You have free articles remaining.
“This is the first time for our Jersey to win Supreme at the Farm Show although she has done well at other shows,” said Andrew Dice, celebrating with their son, Cole. “Envy has a bright future and many good years to come.”
Jill Dice, a sixth-generation dairy farmer who grew up in Waynesboro, and her husband milk Jerseys and Holsteins kept on two farms. They grow corn.
When asked the secret to their success, Jill Dice said, “You need hard work and a lot of luck.”
Craig Williams, who chairs the Farm Show Dairy Department with Greg Strait, said competition was tough.
“The quality of these cows was very nice,” he said. “This show has some of the best cows in Pennsylvania. Our dairy industry had a tough year with low milk prices, lots of rain and a poor quality of feed because of the rain.”
Competing against Envy were the other breed grand champions owned by:
- Peyton Heeter of Shade Gap, Ayrshire.
- Hanna Balthaser of Bernville, Brown Swiss.
- Erin Snider of New Enterprise, Guernsey.
- Delaware Valley University of Doylestown, Holstein.
- Katie Shultz of Chambersburg, Milking Shorthorn.
- Lynette Gelsinger of Wormelsdorf, Red and White.