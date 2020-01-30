Lead, asbestos contamination shuts down 3 Pennsylvania schools

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As of the end of November, testing had revealed excess lead concentrations in more than 100 buildings in more than 30 school districts, vocational-technical and charter schools, and other public education buildings statewide.

In Scranton, district officials announced high lead levels at 38 sinks and water fountains in several schools, including at least one of the schools closed Thursday.

“They were supposed to fix this years ago and they haven’t. So now we’re dealing with the mess and the cleanup and once again, the kids are the ones that suffer,” Barbara Richter, whose grandchildren attend two of the schools that were closed, told WNEP-TV.

An environmental engineer said he first notified district officials in 2016 that he had found elevated lead levels in drinking water. Joseph Guzek said that when he returned in December 2018 and again in December 2019, he also found lead in the water.

“I was told, when I had been down in 2016, that they were going to take care of this,” he said. “Then in 2018 we give them the same report, and in 2019 we give them essentially the same report. We don’t know whether corrective action was taken and the sinks were turned off like we asked.”