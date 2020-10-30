Lawyer: Mom, child trapped in crowd when police smashed car

Young took her usual route home only to drive into the fray about 1:45 a.m. as police clashed with demonstrators. Police told her to turn around. But as she attempted a K-turn, the video shows, officers swarmed her car, broke windows and injured her and her nephew as they pulled them from the vehicle.

Young spent the next few hours at police headquarters and at a hospital, as she was bruised and bleeding from the head. She asked her mother to try to find the child, who had been pulled from the vehicle by police. The grandmother finally found him in a police cruiser, with a welt on his head and glass in his car seat, Mincey said.

Both Young and the boy, who is hearing impaired, are traumatized, Mincey said. The FOP post, he said, painted “officers as heroes of the community, when in actuality, they were the terrorists of this incident."

National FOP spokesperson Jessica Cahill said the post was taken down when it “subsequently learned of conflicting accounts of the circumstances.” She did not immediately say where the FOP got the initial information.

Mincey, unlike many who watched the video, is not surprised by the footage. He represents some of the protesters arrested in Philadelphia during Black Lives Matter demonstrations earlier this year.