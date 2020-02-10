Lawsuit: Scranton school district knew about lead, asbestos contamination

SCRANTON — Current and former employees of a Pennsylvania school district claimed in a lawsuit filed Monday that officials knew for years that unsafe levels of lead and asbestos posed potential health risks for students and staff but never disclosed the information to them or the public.

The plaintiffs are asking for a medical monitoring program for current and former Scranton school district students and staffers, as well as undisclosed damages. They are also seeking class-action status.

The lead plaintiffs are an elementary school principal, a reading specialist and a retired maintenance worker. In the suit, they allege the district received test results from environmental studies, starting in at least 2016, that made officials aware of the issues, but they never informed students, parents and staffers until last month.

District officials have announced high lead levels at 38 sinks and water fountains in several schools.

The district, two current school board members and 13 former board members are named in the suit as defendants. All the board members named served between 2016 and 2019.

A message seeking comment was left with the superintendent's office.