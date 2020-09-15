Lawsuit: Pennsylvania county jail punishes mentally ill

The lawsuit filed in federal court in the Western District of Pennsylvania seeks class action status to add current and former inmates. The inmates are asking the court to order the facility to provide adequate mental health care and maintain an appropriate level of staffing to provide that care. They also ask the court to stop the jail staff from placing inmates in solitary confinement when they ask for mental health help or as a punishment for mental illness.

The Allegheny County jail has in the past had one of the highest suicide rates of large county correctional facilities in Pennsylvania. There were nine suicides at the facility between 2016 and June of this year.

One plaintiff in the lawsuit, Shaquille Howard, suffers from mixed anxiety and depression, PTSD and other mental health issues. He said he has been in solitary confinement for more than half of his three years at the jail.

Howard said he was told by staff that he could not receive mental health counseling or treatment unless he was suicidal. After attempting to hang himself in his cell, he was punished for what jail staff said was a false attempt.