Lawsuit: EPA fails to enforce Chesapeake Bay pollution caps

NORFOLK, Va. — The Environmental Protection Agency has failed to ensure that Pennsylvania and New York are doing enough to reduce pollution that flows from farms and cities into the Chesapeake Bay, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday.

The federal suit was brought by the nonprofit Chesapeake Bay Foundation and others, including the Maryland Watermen's Association. The lawsuit says the EPA is allowing the two states to miss an upcoming deadline for meeting pollution-reduction goals.

“This is the moment in time for the Chesapeake Bay,” William C. Baker, the foundation's president, said during a conference call with reporters. “This is the time for America to show that it can save a national treasure that is polluted.”

Attorneys general from Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia say they've filed a similar lawsuit.

“Every state in the Chesapeake Bay watershed needs to play a part," Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said during the same conference call. "And the EPA, under law, needs to ensure that that happens.”

New York and Pennsylvania do not border the nation’s largest estuary. But the Susquehanna River cuts through both states before pouring into the bay in Maryland.