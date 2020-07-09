Lawmakers take up fight against Gov. Wolf's climate strategy

Opponents said the bill was designed to kill the effort to join RGGI and that the consortium’s cap-and-trade program would inject new life into Pennsylvania’s economy by prioritizing energy efficiency and cleaner energies.

Wolf’s office said Wednesday that the Democrat will veto the bill, which still requires approval in the Republican-controlled Senate before it can go to Wolf’s desk.

Wolf’s administration, meanwhile, is working on regulations under the state’s Air Pollution Control Act that it maintains could usher Pennsylvania into the consortium in 2022.

Under the cap-and-trade consortium, owners of Pennsylvania’s dozens of power plants fueled by coal, oil and natural gas could be forced to buy hundreds of millions of dollars in credits annually that the state could then spend on efforts to reduce energy usage and boost usage of renewable energies, such as solar and wind.

While regulations do not require legislative approval to take effect, spending the money would if it goes beyond pollution-reduction programs allowable under the Air Pollution Control Act, an administration spokesperson said.

The Wolf administration wants to talk to lawmakers about spending RGGI revenues, an administration spokesperson said.