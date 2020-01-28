Lawmakers OK ending election of Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor

Lawmakers OK ending election of Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor

{{featured_button_text}}
Pennsylvania Capitol

An America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg.

 Associated Press

HARRISBURG — A measure to amend the constitution in Pennsylvania and let each political party's gubernatorial nominee choose who will serve under them as lieutenant governor cleared a first hurdle Tuesday.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 46 to 2 for a constitutional amendment that would end the current practice, in which the governor and lieutenant governor run separately for their party's nominations. It passed the Republican-controlled House 130-67 in December, with most Democrats against it.

The proposal still needs to pass the House and Senate in the 2021-22 legislative session before going to voters for final approval in a statewide referendum.

The change would require each nominee for governor to pick their running mate for lieutenant governor before the November general election. The gubernatorial nominee's pick, however, would have to be approved by the nominee's political party.

The measure's prime sponsor, Republican Sen. David Argall of Schuylkill County, has said the goal is to avoid situations where the two officeholders behave more like rivals than teammates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-broker charged with fraud blames sloppy paperwork
State

Ex-broker charged with fraud blames sloppy paperwork

Prosecutors say Anthony Diaz told customers he was putting their money in safe investments with guaranteed profits when, in reality, he invested it in high-risk “alternative investments” for which they weren’t qualified.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News