Law enforcement struggles with policing in reckoning moment

The difference now is top police officials nationwide are increasingly supporting reform. Patrick Yeos, president of the national Fraternal Order of Police, said change must come from the top down, and lawmakers must play their role.

"These issues are not created by officers," he said.

Police don't always have the autonomy their elected leaders claim they do. When NYPD officers were stopping hundreds of thousands of mostly Black and Hispanic men a year, top brass said officers were exercising their judgment — and the stops were necessary. But officers testified at a federal trial over the stop-and-frisk tactic they felt pressured by superiors to show they were cracking down. And those stops rarely resulted in arrest.

Cerelyn Davis, police chief in Durham, North Carolina, and president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, said reform is possible, but there must be national accountability standards, and teeth behind them.

"They talk about one bad apple," she said. "In this field we can't afford to have one bad apple. One bad apple can have grave consequences."

As the debate has played out, the tensions have led to violence. Officers are accused of harming protesters. And they're getting hurt and killed, too.