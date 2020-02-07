Last member of MOVE freed on parole in death of officer

PHILADELPHIA — The last jailed member of the radical group MOVE was released from prison Friday, according to an attorney who represented the members in their parole appeals.

Brad Thomson, an attorney for Chuck Sims Africa, posted on Twitter that the man had been released from a Pennsylvania prison. Africa was the last of the so-called MOVE 9 to be paroled after being convicted of third-degree murder in the 1978 shooting death of Officer James Ramp in Philadelphia.

Thomson confirmed via email that Africa had been released Friday morning and was spending time with family.

The nine members of the anti-establishment, back-to-nature group were each sentenced to between 30 and 100 years in prison in Ramp's death.

The 1978 standoff with police came after officers tried to evict the group from its Philadelphia headquarters. Police had said they received noise and sanitation complaints from neighbors.

The members barricaded themselves inside the house and have said they believe Ramp was killed by friendly fire. Police contended that there was gunfire exchanged from both sides during the standoff, but MOVE members have denied returning gunfire.