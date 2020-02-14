Lancaster County funeral director suspended after decomposing bodies found

HARRISBURG — A funeral director has been suspended indefinitely after four decomposing bodies were found at his funeral home.

Andrew Scheid agreed to the indefinite license suspension before a scheduled appearance Friday before the State Board of Funeral Directors. The suspension means he won’t be able to direct or supervise funerals at his locations in Lancaster and in Manor Township, outside Millersville.

At the request of Lancaster County prosecutors, the coroner’s office went to Scheid’s Manor Township location last month and found the decomposing remains in a preparation area, according to WHTM.

None of the bodies had been refrigerated or embalmed. One body had been there 17 days while another was there for 12, according to a petition for suspension.

No criminal charges have been filed.

