Kraft Heinz sells Planters brand to Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods is going nuts.

The Austin, Minnesota-based company, known for its meat brands like Spam and Applegate, said Thursday it is buying the Planters nut business from Kraft Heinz Co. for $3.35 billion. Included in the deal are Planters brands like Nut-rition, Cheez Balls and Corn Nuts.

"The acquisition of the Planters business adds another $1 billion brand to our portfolio and significantly expands our presence in the growing snacking space," Hormel Chairman, President and CEO Jim Snee said in a statement.

The proposed transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

Kraft CEO Miguel Patricio said the sale is a major step in the company's transformation. Patricio said the company plans to reinvest in products that have more growth opportunity, like Lunchables and P3 protein packs.

Kraft Heinz, which was formed in a 2015 merger, has been struggling as customers increasingly seek fresh, minimally processed foods. It has also had trouble differentiating its products from cheaper store brands.