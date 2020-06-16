Justices say child welfare agency can't mandate drug testing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HARRISBURG — Officials may not order drug tests as part of a child-abuse investigation, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, siding with a prosecutor who had come under the scrutiny of a county child welfare agency.

The unanimous decision said the Child Protective Services Law does not “expressly or implicitly authorize collecting samples of bodily fluids, without consent, for testing.”

It was a win for Greene County District Attorney David J. Russo, who disputed the authority to require the tests of the child welfare agency from neighboring Fayette County, which was brought in to investigate complaints about Russo. He maintains no abuse has ever occurred to his children.

“I think this is a great victory for the people against government intrusion,” Russo said in a phone interview Tuesday. “The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has sided with the rights of the people against government intrusion.”

The county began investigating Russo based on a confidential tip that he had been intoxicated in public with one of five children, as well as an inaccurate claim he had been charged with spousal abuse.