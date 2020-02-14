Jury acquits man in 2016 cookout ambush in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — A jury returned a not guilty verdict Friday against the remaining defendant in the slayings of five people and an unborn baby at a western Pennsylvania cookout almost four years ago.

The jury returned the verdict for Cheron Shelton, 33, in the 2016 Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, shooting just after noon Friday. Jurors had deliberated since Tuesday morning after hearing nearly six days of testimony.

Shelton had been charged with first- and third-degree murder, as well as aggravated assault, attempted homicide and other charges.

Charges were dismissed earlier against Shelton's co-defendant, Robert Thomas, 31. Authorities had alleged that he opened fire on one side and Shelton gunned down victims running onto a porch for safety. They allege the target, who survived, was a person Shelton believed was involved in the 2013 murder of a friend.

Three siblings — including one who was eight months pregnant — and two cousins were killed during the ambush at the family cookout in a Pittsburgh suburb. Three other people were shot and injured, including a man who was partially paralyzed.