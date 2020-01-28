Judge rejects Sandusky's latest request for shorter sentence

“So he would still have access to children if he were in the public in the future,” Skerda said. In November, she gave him the same sentence he had received following his 2012 jury trial.

Jennifer Buck, a prosecutor with the state attorney general's office, urged Skerda to keep the sentence in place, saying that it fell within sentencing guidelines. She said the core offenses for which he was convicted were first-degree felonies.

“There's no more serious crime than a felony of the first degree," Buck told the judge.

After the hearing, Dottie Sandusky said she remains convinced her husband was unjustly convicted.

“He is not guilty, and it just will go on and on and on,” Dottie Sandusky said. “I believe in Jerry, and there's a lot to be said about what has gone on, and someday the truth will come out.”

Sandusky's lawyers said he has a month to decide whether to appeal Skerda's decision not to change his sentence. They also plan to pursue legal action in federal courts.

Sandusky's arrest in 2011 led days later to the firing of Hall of Fame head coach Joe Paterno, and the university subsequently paid more than $100 million to people who said they had been abused by Sandusky.

In a filing early last month, Sandusky's defense lawyers argued there were multiple factors that should result in a shorter prison term, including their client's background, upbringing and positive impact on others. They said the total sentence was “manifestly excessive."

