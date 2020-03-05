Injured brothers sue over fatal Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

HARRISBURG — A pair of brothers injured when a tour bus crashed in western Pennsylvania Jan. 5, 2020 allege in a lawsuit filed Thursday that the driver behaved recklessly before the wreck and subsequent multivehicle pileup.

According to the lawsuit filed in a New Jersey court by Anthony and Quwanjay Ellis, Quwanjay Ellis, who was sitting behind the driver, observed him going faster than normal about a half-hour before the crash.

Immediately beforehand, according to the suit, Quwanjay Ellis heard passengers scream and saw driver Shuang Qing Feng, 58, make a "quick, startled, turn of the steering wheel causing the bus to make a sharp turn to the right.”

The National Transportation Safety Board said a month ago light snow was falling when the driver lost control near Mount Pleasant, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh. Two passengers, the bus driver and two occupants in a truck were killed, and nearly all of the other 59 passengers were hurt.

A message seeking comment was left for Z&D Tour Inc. of Rockaway, New Jersey, which registered and operated the bus.

The bus began its trip in the New York area and was headed to Cincinnati when the crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 5.