Infrastructure money could aid push to plug oil, gas wells in Pa.

Emergency plugging projects often demand a large chunk of the available funding. DEP recently spent $350,000 to plug a single well in a front yard in Franklin Park that was releasing so much methane through the soil that workers could put a garbage bag on the ground and fill it up with the flammable gas, Mr. Pelepko said during a presentation in January.

For an average well, DEP's well plugging costs are about $33,000.

Arthur Stewart, chairman of the Pennsylvania Grade Crude Development Advisory Council, said in northwestern Pennsylvania, where his company, Cameron Energy, is based, old wells can be plugged for $15,000 — as long as they are intact. But wells sitting idle, exposed to changing environmental conditions, can experience a devastating amount of decay. Often fishing obstructions out of abandoned wells takes up most of the labor before cement can be poured.

During a presentation to DEP's Citizens Advisory Council in January, he showed a photo of a garage filled with racks of tools his company uses to plug old and abandoned wells. It looked like an exhibit from an industrial heritage museum.

"There are not many people in Pennsylvania let alone the world who still own tools like these to do the fishing that's required to get to the bottom of these ancient wells," he said.