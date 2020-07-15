In virus era, back-to-school plans stress working parents

Elizabeth Ananat, an economics professor at Barnard College and a former Obama economic adviser, has been surveying a group of 1,000 hourly service workers since fall. "What we've found," she says, "is that working families with young children ... are particularly harmed by this crisis."

Parents need to work to put food on the table but also need to care for their children. And they can't afford to get sick. Those strains existed before, but the lack of school and other child care programs and the deadly nature of the virus are compounding the pressures.

"The whole thing is obviously a mess. It's a disaster," she says.

Federal stimulus money for businesses and the unemployed has helped, although not everyone who was eligible was able to get it, Ananat says. But now much of that is running out.

"Employers haven't gotten more money. They're pressuring people to come back to work. But school systems don't have a plan to make that happen," Ananat says. With the virus on the upswing, "even if schools do open, it's not clear how many will feel safe sending their children back," she says.