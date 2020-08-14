In settlement, Lebanon County to launch $2.8M mask-wearing campaign

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lebanon County, which has tangled with Gov. Tom Wolf over his pandemic restrictions, agreed Friday to spend $2.8 million on a universal masking-wearing campaign.

Lebanon County said it will promote mask-wearing by its residents as part of a legal settlement in which Wolf agreed to release $12.8 million in federal coronavirus relief aid. Wolf had blocked Lebanon from receiving the money after its elected leaders defied his pandemic shutdown orders and sought to reopen the local economy on their own.

Lebanon had filed suit last month in an effort to compel Wolf to release the funding.

In a news release announcing the settlement, Wolf said he was “pleased that Lebanon County will launch a campaign to encourage the use of face masks. Mask-wearing is important to reduce the spread of COVID-19 to protect people, schools and businesses.”

Lebanon County Rep. Russ Diamond, a Republican who has stoked opposition to Wolf’s pandemic shutdowns — and who has spoken out against the wearing of masks — excoriated the settlement.