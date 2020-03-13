In Philly suburbs, learning to co-exist with the coronavirus

“I would say I’m fairly worried. We don’t have a plan B,” said Hall, of King of Prussia. “We don’t have family around who can take care of them.”

Others were more sanguine about the threat posed by a virus that has infected 17 people in Montgomery County, more than half the state's confirmed caseload.

Joyce Stoeber, 77, and her friend, 80-year-old Sandy Willbrant, got an email from their King of Prussia fitness center that it would be closing for two weeks beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. So they hustled over to squeeze in one last workout. No one else from their workout group showed up.

“You can’t stop living,” Stoeber said. “Why run in circles and scream and shout? We’re very calm.”

Willbrant said: “We don’t worry about it. Life is too short. We’ve made it this far.”

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.