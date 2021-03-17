In Pennsylvania, Biden showcases aid to small businesses

CHESTER, Pa. — President Joe Biden turned up at a minority-owned flooring business in suburban Philadelphia to highlight how his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package can help small businesses and to put a face on those who have struggled throughout the pandemic.

The visit Tuesday to Smith Flooring Inc. was Biden's first stop in a cross-country administration roadshow — also involving his vice president and his wife — designed to publicize, and take credit for, the virus relief package.

It "took some loud, strong voices to get this done," Biden said, making a subtle dig at Republicans during his visit to the small union shop that will benefit from the relief. "And it's not like it passed with 100 votes. It was close."

While Biden was in Pennsylvania for his first stop on the "Help is Here" tour, Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff were reinforcing the small business theme Tuesday with stops in Colorado.

With Harris and Emhoff taking notes during a business roundtable in Denver, Lorena Cantarovici, who began making empanadas in her garage after emigrating from Argentina, told of how her small shop grew over the years into three Maria Empanada locations but then was forced to lay off workers when the coronavirus struck.