Immigrant group wants clear rules on ICE in Philly schools

“Before we can talk about these broader issues of what inclusive schools should look like, about reinvestment in language needs... we have to talk about the role of ICE in schools,” Kandler said. “It’s not the fault of one teacher or administrator who doesn’t know. There need to be clear guidelines and tools on how to support these students.”

A school district spokesperson did not return a message seeking comment Monday.

The district has issued a 58-page immigrant and refugee toolkit to teachers and school faculty, which was updated last year to direct them to call the district's general counsel if an ICE agent came onto school property or they received a request for information about a student or their family.

ICE has operated under guidance in a sensitive locations memo for more than a decade. That memo directs officers to avoid enforcement actions at places like churches, schools, medical appointments, funerals or a handful of other sensitive locations unless there are are extreme circumstances and prior approval. The agency added COVID-19 vaccination appointments to its list this year.