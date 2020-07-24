Iconic Philly cheesesteak shop founder, son face tax charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PHILADELPHIA — The founder of an iconic Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant and one of his sons have been indicted on federal tax evasion and fraud charges for allegedly hiding nearly $8 million in sales over the course of a decade.

A spokesperson for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney's office announced the charges Friday against Anthony Lucidonio Sr., 82, and his son, Nicholas Lucidonio, 54, two owners of the well-known cheesesteak and sandwich shop Tony Luke's. The indictment alleges the pair kept two sets of books to try to defraud the Internal Revenue Service as well as failed to record thousands of dollars in cash transactions.

The face of Tony Luke's, the bald and goatee-sporting Anthony Lucidonio Jr., known as Tony Luke Jr., was not named in the indictment. He split from his father and brother in 2015, followed by a public sometimes personal court battle over franchising agreements and recipe ownership.

Court documents did not yet show an attorney for the father and son indicted Friday.

Federal authorities charged the pair who live in New Jersey with conspiracy to defraud the IRS, four counts of tax evasion and aiding and 19 counts of assisting in the filing of false tax returns.