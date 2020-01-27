Huge, tropical jackfruit catches on as a meat substitute

"It was about five years ago that the fruit started to really take off,'' he says. "Vegetarians and vegans found out how this fruit could be used as a 'meat substitute' for pulled pork sandwiches and as a taco meat."

As word spread in the U.S. about jackfruit's versatility, Schueller says, Melissa's went from selling a few cases a week to thousands of cases a week. Melissa's also offers plastic containers of jackfruit pods containing just one or two servings.

Jackfruit also is popping up on menus across the country, at vegan and vegetarian restaurants, yes, but also in dishes at more mainstream establishments. Tomatillo, a Mexican restaurant in Dobbs Ferry, New York, has a quesadilla and taco made with jackfruit nestled in alongside other meaty and vegetarian offerings. In Chicago, Alulu Brewpub serves up Vegan Sicilian Jackfruit Flatbread on a menu alongside in-house cured pork belly.

Angela Means, owner of the vegan Jackfruit Café in Los Angeles, says people are turning to a vegan diet for many reasons, including environmental, health and animal-rights concerns.