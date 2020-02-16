How to navigate your most dangerous decade - your 50s

Weinstock recommends that older people take advantage of any training opportunities their employers offer, volunteer for new assignments and become both "a mentor and mentee." A younger co-worker could help you stay up-to-date with the latest technologies used by your office, for example.

"This is a great way for you to learn from someone else and to build more relationships," Weinstock says.

And when it comes to relationships, more is better. Weinstock urges older workers to keep growing their networks, since most new jobs are found through someone you know.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Save more, save earlier

"Catch up" provisions were created to help workers supercharge their savings in the years before retirement. In 2020, for example, employees 50 and older can contribute up to $26,000 to workplace retirement plans such as 401(k)s, compared with the limit of $19,500 for younger workers. If you can take advantage of these provisions, great, but it's risky to put off saving for retirement expecting to make up for it later. A better plan is to start saving as soon as possible and to increase your savings rate whenever you can.