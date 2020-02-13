How to navigate free tax filing

Taxpayers should not be charged any fees if they qualify, other than potential state tax preparation fees. Some programs offer free state filing as well.

Free File partner company websites are also prohibited from pitching and selling additional products to users, including offers of refund anticipation loans, checks or other such products.

However, not everyone qualifies for Free File. So, if you've input all your information and find you do not meet the criteria, you may be pointed toward a paid service to complete your taxes.

Not sure if you've got the real deal? The IRS also now requires that each company name their Free File service the same way. It should appear as IRS Free File Program delivered by (Company Name).

Do I have to use it?

There are plenty of other alternatives for filing at no cost.

Taxpayers whose income is over $69,000 can use the Free Fillable Forms, which is an electronic version of IRS paper forms. These forms do the math for the taxpayer, but there are limited directions so the user must be comfortable completing their taxes independently. Paper forms, while not a popular option, are completely free as well.