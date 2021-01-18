How to make budgeting as painless as possible

A budgeting app or your last few credit card and bank statements can help you determine your must-have costs. The more these expenses exceed that 50% mark, the harder you may find it to make ends meet. For now, you can compensate by reducing what you spend on wants. Eventually, you can look for ways to reduce some of those basic expenses, boost your income or both.

"After tax," by the way, means your income minus the taxes you pay. If other expenses are deducted from your paycheck, such as health insurance premiums or 401(k) contributions, add those amounts to your take-home pay to determine your after-tax income.

If you don't have a steady job or are self-employed, forecasting your after-tax income can be tougher. You can use a previous year's tax return or make an educated guess about the minimum income you expect to make this year. A withholding calculator can help you determine what you're likely to have left after taxes.

AUTOMATE WHAT YOU CAN

Automatic transfers can put many financial tasks on autopilot, reducing the effort needed to achieve goals. If you don't automate anything else, automate your retirement savings to ensure you're saving consistently.