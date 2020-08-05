How to get started if you've never had a bank account

Like other credit unions, Self-Help requires a person to open a savings account to become a member; the minimum to open an account is typically a few bucks. Then members can apply for other products, like a credit builder loan.

You can search online for the term "CDFI" — which stands for community development financial institution — to find credit unions like Self-Help near you. Many require those who join to be in the same area or state where the credit union or bank has branches.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT APPLYING

To open an account, you'll generally need your Social Security number, one or two forms of identification and money for the first deposit.

It's common to apply for two bank accounts at the same time: a checking and a savings account. The checking account grants access to a debit card, bill payment system and other services, while the savings account lets you set money aside and, ideally, grow by earning interest.

Banks usually screen applicants on ChexSystems, a national reporting agency that keeps records of accounts closed against a person's will. If you have lost access to a bank account in the past, you might be rejected by other banks until you settle your ChexSystems record. This can mean paying off debt to a bank or disputing errors on the record.