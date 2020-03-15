How national security surveillance nabs more than spies

The man, David Tawei An, was being investigated for his ties to Taiwanese officials when FBI agents encountered what they said was evidence he had submitted a false loan application. An ultimately pleaded guilty to fraud.

One prominent case concerns a former Boeing manager, Keith Gartenlaub, who was targeted with a FISA warrant because agents suspected him of having helped China acquire information on a C-17 military transport plane. Agents using that warrant to search his computer files said they found images of child pornography. Prosecutors charged him with that but not with spying for China, something he adamantly denies.

He was convicted on the child pornography counts and recently released after nearly two years in prison, though he says the images weren't his and were on an old computer multiple people who came in and out of his California beach house had access to. He has written the Justice Department inspector general asking for a review of his case and for help accessing the warrant application.

"FISA has become a way to circumvent due process in the legal system," Gartenlaub said. "Anybody in my situation cannot defend themselves because you can't see anything."