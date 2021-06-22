How Big Tech created a data 'treasure trove' for police

Longstanding opposition to such gag orders has recently resurfaced in the wake of the Trump-era orders. Apple in 2018 shared phone and account data generated by two Democratic members of the House Intelligence Committee, but the politicians didn't find out until May, once a series of gag orders expired.

Microsoft also shared data about a congressional aide and had to wait more than two years before telling that person. Brad Smith, Microsoft's president, last week called for an end to the overuse of secret gag orders, arguing in a Washington Post opinion piece that "prosecutors too often are exploiting technology to abuse our fundamental freedoms."

Critics like Cohn have called for revision of U.S. surveillance laws drawn up years ago when the police and prosecutors typically had to deliver warrants to the home of the person being targeted for searches. Now that most personal information is now kept in the equivalent of vast digital storehouses controlled by Big Tech companies, such searches can proceed in secret.

"Our surveillance laws are really based on the idea that if something is really important, we store it at home, and that doesn't pass the giggle test these days," Cohn said. "It's just not true."