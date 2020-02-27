How auto insurers use nondriving habits to raise prices

With the average cost of car insurance at $1,621 per year in 2019, according to a NerdWallet rate analysis, price optimization could cost you more than you think.

For example, Consumer Watchdog, a nonprofit based in Los Angeles, detailed a recent case in which Farmers Insurance overcharged its longtime California customers 4%-13% more in premiums each year than it should have — $26 million to $29 million a year in total.

Who is affected?

Price optimization is illegal in 20 states, but the CFA asserts all states should outlaw the tactic. "Some companies are still using it, some have dropped it completely — we don't know which are which," Hunter says. And while every state requires rates not be excessive or unfairly discriminatory, he says some state insurance commissioners just aren't paying attention to price optimization. "It's hidden in rates and hard to find."

Because companies use different algorithms to determine rates, price optimization can affect anyone who doesn't compare insurance rates often. Even those not affected by price optimization can save hundreds of dollars a year by comparing rates.

"The reason they can charge you $1,000 and another person $2,000 is because the person paying $2,000 doesn't know about the $1,000 company out there," Hunter says.

