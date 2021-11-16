House votes to halt PennDOT plan to toll bridges for repairs

HARRISBURG — A bill to void a plan that would add tolls on nine Pennsylvania bridges to fund their repair or reconstruction passed the state House on Tuesday, although the legislation requires one more Senate vote, and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is opposed.

State representatives voted 125 to 74 for a proposal that would require legislative approval of specific proposals to add tolls.

“We are all elected to represent our areas and have a voice for them, but the way this transpired, we did not have a voice,” said Rep. Sheryl Delozier, R-Cumberland, whose district would be affected by proposed tolls on the Interstate 83 South Bridge to Harrisburg.

The bill would require PennDOT to publicly advertise toll proposals, take public comment and seek approval from both the governor and the Legislature.

Rep. Mike Carroll of Luzerne County, the ranking Democrat on the Transportation Committee, noted Republicans turned aside a Democratic proposal to require approval of specific projects by the Legislature when the Public Private Transportation Partnership was authorized by the majority Republican General Assembly in 2012.

“It was your caucus’ idea,” Carroll told House Republicans. “You voted for it — your caucus. You advanced it to Gov. (Tom) Corbett and he signed it.”

The federal infrastructure bill just approved in Washington is a “sudden influx of money” that can be used to fund bridge repairs, said Rep. Tim Hennessey, R-Chester, the Transportation Committee chairman.

“Frankly the citizens of Pennsylvania will have a hard time understanding the need for tolling in light of that,” Hennessey said.

But Carroll said directing much of the new federal money for bridges will mean much less will be left for projects in other parts of the state.

“Every single county in the state will have projects that do not get done if we have to dedicate $2 billion of the $4 billion to fix nine bridges,” Carroll said.

Tolls would be between $1 and $2, probably both ways, to help pay for about $2.2 billion in construction work. The tolls would be put in place from the start of construction in 2023 and could last for 30 years, PennDOT officials have said.

PennDOT has not made final decisions on which of the bridges to toll.

The nine that could be tolled are I-78′s Lenhartsville Bridge in Berks County; I-79′s bridges over State Route 50 in Allegheny County; I-80′s bridges across Canoe Creek in Clarion County, Nescopeck Creek in Luzerne County, North Fork in Jefferson County and the Lehigh River, near Wilkes-Barre; I-81 over the Susquehanna River in northern Pennsylvania; I-83′s South Bridge across the Susquehanna River; and Girard Point Bridge in Philadelphia.

The Public Private Transportation Partnership board gave PennDOT the go-ahead a year ago to pursue tolls, the first time it’s approved a plan involving user fees since it was created in 2012.

