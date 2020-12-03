Hospital beds filling up statewide amid virus surge

At UPMC Altoona, all 14 medical ICU beds are taken by virus patients, while other virus patients are crowding into other units, said Paula Stellabotte, a medical ICU nurse there.

“We don’t have enough (staff) in the whole building,” Stellabotte told the Associated Press. “We did just get some travel nurses brought in, which will hopefully help. We have some people who have left because they don’t want to keep doing this kind of work” with COVID-19 patients.

Stellabotte said she is frustrated at the lack of support for public measures — wear a mask, stay home — and she wishes UPMC would restrict visitors and stop elective surgeries to take some pressure off.

“As soon as one bed’s empty, there’s like two or three (COVID-19 patients) ready to come in,” Stellabotte said. “It’s nonstop.”

At St. Mary Medical Center outside Philadelphia, where hundreds of unionized nurses went on strike over staffing levels last month, nurse John Chapman said Thursday that nurses are expected to care for five, six or even seven COVID patients at a time.

These patients “require so much time and they deserve the best of care, and these ratios are getting too high,” Chapman told AP. “You cannot in any way provide the care these patients need, and the monitoring.”