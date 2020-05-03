Homeless camps called 'ticking time bomb' amid outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ALLENTOWN — Eduardo Fernandez was coming to terms with death before a new threat started creeping in around him.

He moved into a gazebo-shaped tent at the top of a clearing in the wooded Little Lehigh Parkway in August after he was diagnosed with lung cancer and given six to 12 months to live. Tarp and a Little Buddy heater make the tent tolerable at night, and a few neighbors keep Fernandez, 59, from feeling lonely at the encampment, where days are passed in folding chairs around a small fire pit.

“It’s not much, but it’s home,” he said, jovial on a recent Monday.

But the woods have drawn many others in the past few weeks, since the coronavirus pandemic led most Lehigh Valley shelters to close their doors. Down the hill, newcomers wheeled carts filled with belongings to fresh campsites, where they pitched tents because there was nowhere else to go, nowhere to “stay at home.” And with them comes a risk that the contagion spreading through the city and state could reach the encampment.

The situation concerns city officials and homeless advocates who say it’s only a matter of time before an outbreak strikes the Lehigh Valley’s homeless, many of whom have preexisting medical conditions that put them at higher risk of serious complications from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.