Holocaust survivors use social media to fight anti-Semitism

Supporting the new online campaign, the International Auschwitz Committee noted that one of the men who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January wore a sweatshirt with the slogan "Camp Auschwitz: Work Brings Freedom."

"The survivors of Auschwitz experienced first-hand what it is like when words become deeds," the organization wrote. "Their message to us: do not be indifferent!"

Recent surveys by the Claims Conference in several countries have also revealed a lack of knowledge about the Holocaust among young people, which the organization hopes the campaign will help address.

In a 50-state study of Millennials and Generation Z-age people in the U.S. last year, researchers found that 63% of respondents did not know that 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust and 48% could not name a single death camp or concentration camp.

Claims Conference President Gideon Taylor told the AP that the surveys highlighted that "messages and concepts and ideas that were common and understood 20 years ago, maybe even 10 years ago" are not any more.

After the success of a social media campaign last year using the messages of survivors to pressure Facebook to ban posts that deny or distort the Holocaust, Taylor said it made sense to seek social media help again.